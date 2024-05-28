CUZ FC took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George SweeneyCUZ FC took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney
CUZ FC took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

8 photographs from Aaron Deery Memorial Football Tournament at Bay Road Soccer Centre

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th May 2024, 16:50 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 17:11 BST
The friends and family of Aaron Deery paid tribute to the much-missed Derry man with a memorial football tournament in his memory on Saturday.

Aaron Deery, from Sandale Park, was just 27-years-old when he was killed in a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, near Ardee, on July 22, 2022.

The Aaron Deery Memorial Football Tournament took place at the Bay Road Soccer Centre on Saturday, followed by a charity fund-raiser in The Rocking Chair Bar.

All funds raised will go to the Life After charity which delivers support services to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives on the roads.

ATB took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

1. ATB took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

ATB took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Prehen FC took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Prehen FC took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Prehen FC took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
DCFC supporters took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

3. DCFC supporters took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

DCFC supporters took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Inishowen took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Inishowen took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Inishowen took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry