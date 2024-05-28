8 photographs from Aaron Deery Memorial Football Tournament at Bay Road Soccer Centre

Aaron Deery, from Sandale Park, was just 27-years-old when he was killed in a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, near Ardee, on July 22, 2022.

The Aaron Deery Memorial Football Tournament took place at the Bay Road Soccer Centre on Saturday, followed by a charity fund-raiser in The Rocking Chair Bar.

All funds raised will go to the Life After charity which delivers support services to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives on the roads.

1 . ATB took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney ATB took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Prehen FC took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Prehen FC took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . DCFC supporters took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney DCFC supporters took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4 . Inishowen took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Inishowen took part in the Aaron Deery Memorial Cup competition at Bay Road on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales