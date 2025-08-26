8 photographs of Mayor Ruairí McHugh’s reception to mark 40th anniversary of Derry soccer institution, the Bronco Bradley Summer Cup

What started as a community tournament between different streets in Shantallow and Galliagh has grown into a prestigious city wide tournament played at Leafair.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to recognise this real institution in Derry soccer,” said Mayor McHugh.

“The Eamon Bronco Bradley Summer Cup has been a great platform for local footballers to play competitively over the years and attracts huge crowds to the Leafair pitches.

“Congratulations to everyone who has been involved over the last 40 years and good luck to the committee for the future.”

The 40th edition of the Bronco Bradley took place in Derry last month.

The competition is held in memory of the late Eamon ‘Bronco’ Bradley who was shot dead by members of the Royal Anglian Regiment on August 25, 1982. He was 23.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh making a presentation to Martin 'Gills' McGilloway, chair of the Eamonn 'Bronco' Bradley Football Tournament Committee in recognition of their 40th anniversary on Friday evening at the Guildhall.

The Mayor, Ruari McHugh making a special presentation to the family of Eamonn 'Bronco' Bradley, during a reception in the Guildhall on Friday evening to mark the Eamonn 'Bronco' Bradley tournament's 40th anniversary. Included in photo is Martin McGilloway, chair and Councillor Sandra Duffy.

Councillor Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to Martin Sheehan, Celtic Bar, main sponsors of the Eamonn 'Bronco' Bradley Football Tournament, during a reception in the Guildhall on Friday evening to mark the tournament's 40th anniversary. On left is the Mayor, Ruairi McHugh.