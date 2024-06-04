8 Photos of Derry's new Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr a historical breakthrough for the North

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 4th Jun 2024, 09:56 BST
On June 3 2024 Lilian Seenoi-Barr was conferred with the chain of office at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s annual general meeting, making her the first Black Mayor in the North.

Photos from George Sweeney

SDLP Colr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, newly elected mayor of Derry and Strabane, pictured with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP and Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin. Photo: George Sweeney.

SDLP Colr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, newly elected mayor of Derry and Strabane, pictured Mickey Doherty at the Guildhall on Monday Evening. Photo: George Sweeney

SDLP Colr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, newly elected mayor of Derry and Strabane, pictured with guests at the Guildhall on Monday Evening. Photo: George Sweeney

SDLP Colr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, newly elected mayor of Derry and Strabane, pictured with one of the guests at the Guildhall on Monday Evening. Photo: George Sweeney

