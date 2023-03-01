News you can trust since 1772
Clare Barron has the final touches applied to her hair by Caroline Taggart at the NWIFHE Annual Hairdressing Show.

8 Pictures of Derry College's Annual Hairdressing Show in March 2003

Students at the North West Institute of Further and Higher Education (NWIFHE), now called the North West Regional College (NWRC) hosted their annual Hairdressing Show in March 2003.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:29pm

The fashion show was held in the City Factory in Queen’s Street, and gave hairdressing students the chance to show off the skills they learned during the year.

Recognise anyone you know?

1. NWIFHE's Annual Hairdressing Show in March 2003

Mirror mirror.. Katie Bowyers applying the final touches to their makeup.

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

2. NWIFHE's Annual Hairdressing Show in March 2003

Nicola Toland applies the finishing touches to her hair.

Photo: Derry Journal

3. NWIFHE's Annual Hairdressing Show in March 2003

Two students captured in full motion at the NWIFHE's Hairdressing Show.

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

4. NWIFHE's Annual Hairdressing Show in March 2003

One of the hairdressing students during the final show

Photo: Derry Journal

