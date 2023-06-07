8 pictures of generous cheque donations from fabulous fundraisers in Derry, Inishowen and Strabane

4 . Brigid Toye.jpg

Breeda Lynch (nee Toye) is pictured presenting Peter Cutliffe, Chairman of the Friends of LUH with a cheque for €7,590. The money was presented in memory of the late Mrs Brigid Toye, Quigley's Point, who availed of the Friends bus to St Lukes Hospital in Dublin. The money was raised in a combination of coffee mornings, truck runs and a charity auction. Also in the picture is Ed Wickes of the Friends, Hugh Toye, Hugh Martin Toye, Paddy Rooney of the Friends, Aiden Lynch and grandchildren Brody, Cole & Avery Toye and Brigid & Aoife Lynch. Donegal Hospice received a similar amount in recognition of the care Brigid received before passing. May she rest in peace. Photo: Friends of LUH