8 pictures of generous cheque donations from fabulous fundraisers in Derry, Inishowen and Strabane

The people of Derry and Donegal are a generous bunch, none more so than when fundraising for charity.
Here are a few pictures of recent cheque presentations to the Foyle Hospice, Donegal Hospice, Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, Lough Swilly RNLI and Burt, Inch and Fahan Parish.
Ladies from Zumba with Sarah in Strabane pictured with Helen, Emma and Ellie Relf with a cheque for Foyle Hospice for £2441.75 & €236, proceeds from a Sponsored Zumbathon held recently in memory of their Grandma Sally Relf. Photo: Foyle Hospice
Father Patrick Baker pictured receiving a cheque for €3,167 from Colm Doherty, proceeds from the Burt Book Sale, going towards Parish Funds, Also pictured is John Gillespie , member of the book team and Kathleen Grant (organiser ) Photo: Kathleen Grant
Peter Doherty and Gavin Cullen from Cockhill Football Club presenting a Well Being Hamper and cup cakes to Lucy McGettigan and Catalina Arionesei . Also pictured is Martin O'Donnell. Photo: Donegal Hospice
Breeda Lynch (nee Toye) is pictured presenting Peter Cutliffe, Chairman of the Friends of LUH with a cheque for €7,590. The money was presented in memory of the late Mrs Brigid Toye, Quigley's Point, who availed of the Friends bus to St Lukes Hospital in Dublin. The money was raised in a combination of coffee mornings, truck runs and a charity auction.
Also in the picture is Ed Wickes of the Friends, Hugh Toye, Hugh Martin Toye, Paddy Rooney of the Friends, Aiden Lynch and grandchildren Brody, Cole & Avery Toye and Brigid & Aoife Lynch.
Donegal Hospice received a similar amount in recognition of the care Brigid received before passing. May she rest in peace. Photo: Friends of LUH