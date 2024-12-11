Photos: Derry Journal archive.
1. Derry & NW December 1974 7 (20) 1.jpg
The Wombles' Great Uncle Bulgaria makes his way along Strand Road atop a fire truck to meet Derry children at the Embassy in an event organised by Holiday Projects. Photo: DJ
2. Derry & NW December 1974 1 (12).jpg
Residents in the Bogside gathered on Westland Street for the switch on of the lights on a giant 35ft Christmas tree donated for the area by the Bogside Community Association. People across the area raised £100 for baubles and decorations with adults and children affixing them to the tree before the switch on. Photo: DJ
3. Derry & NW December 1974 7 (3).jpg
THE NSPCC Playground Children's Party at the premises on Westland Street. Photo: DJ
4. Derry & NW December 1974 3 (3).jpg
L-R : Painting apprentices Neville Friars, Patrick McCallion and Brian Tierney from the government training centre in Maydown working on one of 10 murals commissioned by Derry City Council to be put on display as part of the Christmas decorations around the city centre. Photo: DC
