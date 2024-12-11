80 great pictures from Derry and Donegal back in December 1974

By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 07:51 BST
Here we present photos of people and places from the Derry Journal archive of 50 years ago back in December 1974 when St Brigid’s Church in Carnhill officially opened, Uncle Bulgaria from The Wombles and Rag Day came to town and there were festive parties and celebrations across the north west.

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

The Wombles' Great Uncle Bulgaria makes his way along Strand Road atop a fire truck to meet Derry children at the Embassy in an event organised by Holiday Projects.

1. Derry & NW December 1974 7 (20) 1.jpg

Residents in the Bogside gathered on Westland Street for the switch on of the lights on a giant 35ft Christmas tree donated for the area by the Bogside Community Association. People across the area raised £100 for baubles and decorations with adults and children affixing them to the tree before the switch on.

2. Derry & NW December 1974 1 (12).jpg

THE NSPCC Playground Children's Party at the premises on Westland Street.

3. Derry & NW December 1974 7 (3).jpg

L-R : Painting apprentices Neville Friars, Patrick McCallion and Brian Tierney from the government training centre in Maydown working on one of 10 murals commissioned by Derry City Council to be put on display as part of the Christmas decorations around the city centre.

4. Derry & NW December 1974 3 (3).jpg

