Geraldine McGuinness, Margaret Lynch, Tanya Lynch, Nicky Curry, Ashley O'Neill, Jackie O'Neill and Karen Hegarty.
Geraldine McGuinness, Margaret Lynch, Tanya Lynch, Nicky Curry, Ashley O'Neill, Jackie O'Neill and Karen Hegarty.

81 Pictures of Derry parties from May 2003

Derry people were celebrating birthdays, hen parties and anniversaries at the beginning of May 2003 and the ‘Journal’ was there to capture them.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 5th May 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:59 BST

Some of these pictures are published for the first time in colour.

John Moore being 'tied down' at the Bowery Bar.

1. Party people from May 2003

John Moore being 'tied down' at the Bowery Bar.

Toni Connor, Kerri-Ann Connor, Molly-Rose Connor and Nathan Connor.

2. Party people from May 2003

Toni Connor, Kerri-Ann Connor, Molly-Rose Connor and Nathan Connor.

Sarah Crilly, Lisa Kelly, Katie McCullough, Laura Harkin, Mark McCloskey, Ciara McFarland, Bronagh Clarke and Bronagh Lynch enjoying the craic.

3. Party people from May 2003

Sarah Crilly, Lisa Kelly, Katie McCullough, Laura Harkin, Mark McCloskey, Ciara McFarland, Bronagh Clarke and Bronagh Lynch enjoying the craic.

Niamh Dobbins and friends enjoying the party.

4. Partying in May 2003

Niamh Dobbins and friends enjoying the party.

