81 striking photos from Derry Tyrone & Donegal back in August 1985

By Brendan McDaid
Published 20th Aug 2025, 17:25 BST
It was a different time and in many ways a world away from the Derry and Donegal of today.

We’re taking a step back in time to 40 years ago in the north west with these images from the Derry Journal archive from the summer of 1985.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Scenes from the Bogside during rioting on August 12.

1. Derry Journal August 1985 1 (23).jpg

Scenes from the Bogside during rioting on August 12. Photo: Derry Journal

Scenes from the Bogside during rioting on August 12.

2. Derry Journal August 1985 1 (26).jpg

Scenes from the Bogside during rioting on August 12. Photo: Derry Journal

Scenes from the Bogside during rioting on August 12.

3. Derry Journal August 1985 1 (50).jpg

Scenes from the Bogside during rioting on August 12. Photo: Derry Journal

Scenes from the Bogside during rioting on August 12.

4. Derry Journal August 1985 1 (48).jpg

Scenes from the Bogside during rioting on August 12. Photo: Derry Journal

