We’re taking a step back in time to 40 years ago in the north west with these images from the Derry Journal archive from the summer of 1985.
Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Derry Journal August 1985 1 (23).jpg
Scenes from the Bogside during rioting on August 12. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Derry Journal August 1985 1 (26).jpg
3. Derry Journal August 1985 1 (50).jpg
4. Derry Journal August 1985 1 (48).jpg
