82 Pictures from Derry, and Buncrana St Patrick's Day in 2003

20 years ago this week people flocked to the Guildhall Square and Main Street Buncrana to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.
The annual Buncrana parade saw people young and old dress up to celebrate Irish language, music and dance. Meanwhile, Mickey Joe Harte wowed crowds in the Guildhall Square as he prepared to head to Latvia to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest.
Some of the large crowd who thronged to the Guildhall Square in a glorious St. Patrick's Day.
St Patrick's Day Celebrations across the North West in 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Latvia bound Mickey Joe Harte entertains the large crowd at the Guildhall Square.
