88 Pictures of Derry birthdays, anniversaries and leaving parties from May 2003

People were celebrating birthdays, hen parties and anniversaries in May 2003 and ‘Journal’ photographers were there.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 11th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:33 BST

Some of these pictures are printed for the first time in colour.

Thomas McCaul celebrates the BIG 4-0 at Pitchers

1. Derry parties from May 2003

Thomas McCaul celebrates the BIG 4-0 at Pitchers Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Jackie Boyle, Sadie Rodgers, Rosemary Gallagher, Marilyn Patterson, Philip Caning and John Gallagher.

2. Derry parties from May 2003

Jackie Boyle, Sadie Rodgers, Rosemary Gallagher, Marilyn Patterson, Philip Caning and John Gallagher. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Ronan McCaul, Thomas McCaul, Ciaran McCaul, Monica Patterson, Marilyn Patterson and Maureen McCaul.

3. Derry parties from May 2003

Ronan McCaul, Thomas McCaul, Ciaran McCaul, Monica Patterson, Marilyn Patterson and Maureen McCaul. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Joe Heaney, Phyllis Mitchell, Lily Heaney, Kevin McCaul, Maureen McCaul and Willie McElhinney.

4. Derry parties from May 2003

Joe Heaney, Phyllis Mitchell, Lily Heaney, Kevin McCaul, Maureen McCaul and Willie McElhinney. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

