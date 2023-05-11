88 Pictures of Derry birthdays, anniversaries and leaving parties from May 2003

People were celebrating birthdays, hen parties and anniversaries in May 2003 and ‘Journal’ photographers were there.
Some of these pictures are printed for the first time in colour.
1. Derry parties from May 2003
Thomas McCaul celebrates the BIG 4-0 at Pitchers Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Derry parties from May 2003
Jackie Boyle, Sadie Rodgers, Rosemary Gallagher, Marilyn Patterson, Philip Caning and John Gallagher. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Derry parties from May 2003
Ronan McCaul, Thomas McCaul, Ciaran McCaul, Monica Patterson, Marilyn Patterson and Maureen McCaul. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Derry parties from May 2003
Joe Heaney, Phyllis Mitchell, Lily Heaney, Kevin McCaul, Maureen McCaul and Willie McElhinney. Photo: Derry Journal Archive