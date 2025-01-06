New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel.New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel.
New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel.

9 brilliant photos of the 2005 City Hotel New Year's eve party in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:20 GMT
Check out these nine photos of people partying into the New Year back in 2005, in the City Hotel.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel.

1. New Year's Eve party in 2005 : New Year's Eve party in 2005

New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel.

2. New Year's Eve party in 2005 : New Year's Eve party in 2005

New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel.

3. New Year's Eve party in 2005 : New Year's Eve party in 2005

New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel.

4. New Year's Eve party in 2005 : New Year's Eve party in 2005

New Year's Eve party ringing in 2005 at the City Hotel. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice