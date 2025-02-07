9 brilliant photos of the Bad Hair Day at St Patrick's Primary School Derry back 20 years ago in January 2005

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:58 BST
St. Patrick's Primary School pupils having a fun at the Bad Hair Day charity fundraiser in January 2005.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Liam McGurk, Cillean Macari, Daniel Cosgrove, Jonathan Friel and Charlie Douglas. (1801C08a) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair Day from 2005.

1. Liam McGurk, Cillean Macari, Daniel Cosgrove, Jonathan Friel and Charlie Douglas. (1801C08a) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair day

Liam McGurk, Cillean Macari, Daniel Cosgrove, Jonathan Friel and Charlie Douglas. (1801C08a) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair Day from 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
BIG HAIR DAY - Front, from left are Emily McLaughlin, Gemma Henry and Nakita Martin. Back, from left are Lucy Cassidy, Aoibheann Biddle, Gemma Dillon and Lauren Doherty. (1801C09) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair Day from 2005.

2. BIG HAIR DAY - Front, from left are Emily McLaughlin, Gemma Henry and Nakita Martin. Back, from left are Lucy Cassidy, Aoibheann Biddle, Gemma Dillon and Lauren Doherty. (1801C09) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair day

BIG HAIR DAY - Front, from left are Emily McLaughlin, Gemma Henry and Nakita Martin. Back, from left are Lucy Cassidy, Aoibheann Biddle, Gemma Dillon and Lauren Doherty. (1801C09) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair Day from 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Liam McGurk, Cillean Macari, Daniel Cosgrove, Jonathan Friel and Charlie Douglas. (1801C08b) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair Day from 2005.

3. Liam McGurk, Cillean Macari, Daniel Cosgrove, Jonathan Friel and Charlie Douglas. (1801C08b) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair day

Liam McGurk, Cillean Macari, Daniel Cosgrove, Jonathan Friel and Charlie Douglas. (1801C08b) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair Day from 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
St. Patrick's Primary School pupils ahving a fun at the Bad Hair Day charity fundraiser. Front, from left, are Ethan Irvine, Sarah McCloskey, Amy Cassidy and Aileen McDevitt. Back, from left, are Laura Porter, Ciara Kivlehan, Shauna O'Neill and Grace Roddy. (1801C10) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair Day from 2005.

4. St. Patrick's Primary School pupils ahving a fun at the Bad Hair Day charity fundraiser. Front, from left, are Ethan Irvine, Sarah McCloskey, Amy Cassidy and Aileen McDevitt. Back, from left, are Laura Porter, Ciara Kivlehan, Shauna O'Neill and Grace Roddy. (1801C10) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair day

St. Patrick's Primary School pupils ahving a fun at the Bad Hair Day charity fundraiser. Front, from left, are Ethan Irvine, Sarah McCloskey, Amy Cassidy and Aileen McDevitt. Back, from left, are Laura Porter, Ciara Kivlehan, Shauna O'Neill and Grace Roddy. (1801C10) : St Patrick's Primary School's Bad Hair Day from 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryPrimary school
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice