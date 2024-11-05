4 . Music Capital Presents Briana Corrigan

Belfast born Corrigan is best known for delivering Beautiful South’s most successful single, the chart topping, No1, Brit award winning A Little Time where her unique vocal- “one of the most distinctive voices in pop” (Time Out) and Heaton’s brilliantly acerbic lyrics and catchy melody combined to create an unforgettable anthem to broken love. Catch her in St Augustines on the walls, November 22. Tickets priced at £25.65. Photo: ©George Sweeney