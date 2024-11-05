9 brilliant things to do in Derry during November 2024

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 5th Nov 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 16:58 BST
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…but there are still some things to do not related to the man in the red suit. Here’s a list of things to get up to this November.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.

Kneecap are performing in Templemore Sports Complex on November 23. Tickets are priced at £49.75.

1. Kneecap

Kneecap are performing in Templemore Sports Complex on November 23. Tickets are priced at £49.75. Photo: Kate Green

Photo Sales
Join for some festive fun with the Christmas Lights Switch On. In the Guildhall Square on November 22.

2. Christmas Lights Parade

Join for some festive fun with the Christmas Lights Switch On. In the Guildhall Square on November 22. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Join one of the new faces on the country music circuit for an evening of country classics. In the Alley Theatre on November 28, tickets are priced at £21.50.

3. Chrissy Mac Strabane

Join one of the new faces on the country music circuit for an evening of country classics. In the Alley Theatre on November 28, tickets are priced at £21.50. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
Belfast born Corrigan is best known for delivering Beautiful South’s most successful single, the chart topping, No1, Brit award winning A Little Time where her unique vocal- “one of the most distinctive voices in pop” (Time Out) and Heaton’s brilliantly acerbic lyrics and catchy melody combined to create an unforgettable anthem to broken love. Catch her in St Augustines on the walls, November 22. Tickets priced at £25.65.

4. Music Capital Presents Briana Corrigan

Belfast born Corrigan is best known for delivering Beautiful South’s most successful single, the chart topping, No1, Brit award winning A Little Time where her unique vocal- “one of the most distinctive voices in pop” (Time Out) and Heaton’s brilliantly acerbic lyrics and catchy melody combined to create an unforgettable anthem to broken love. Catch her in St Augustines on the walls, November 22. Tickets priced at £25.65. Photo: ©George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice