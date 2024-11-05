Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. Kneecap
Kneecap are performing in Templemore Sports Complex on November 23. Tickets are priced at £49.75. Photo: Kate Green
2. Christmas Lights Parade
Join for some festive fun with the Christmas Lights Switch On. In the Guildhall Square on November 22. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Chrissy Mac Strabane
Join one of the new faces on the country music circuit for an evening of country classics. In the Alley Theatre on November 28, tickets are priced at £21.50. Photo: Brendan McDaid
4. Music Capital Presents Briana Corrigan
Belfast born Corrigan is best known for delivering Beautiful South’s most successful single, the chart topping, No1, Brit award winning A Little Time where her unique vocal- “one of the most distinctive voices in pop” (Time Out) and Heaton’s brilliantly acerbic lyrics and catchy melody combined to create an unforgettable anthem to broken love. Catch her in St Augustines on the walls, November 22. Tickets priced at £25.65. Photo: ©George Sweeney
