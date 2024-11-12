Mark McClean and Bernie Tierney enjoying the Salsa evening at Becketts.Mark McClean and Bernie Tierney enjoying the Salsa evening at Becketts.
Mark McClean and Bernie Tierney enjoying the Salsa evening at Becketts.

9 fun pictures of Salsa Night at Becketts in Derry in November 2004

By Laura Glenn
Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:24 BST
Salsa was all the rage in Derry in November 2004 and the Journal was there to capture the craic.

Take a step back in time with these photos from Becketts Bar in November 2004.

Enjoying the night at Becketts.

Enjoying the night at Becketts. Photo: DJ

Having fun at Salsa night.

Having fun at Salsa night. Photo: Derry Journal

Resident DJ Ricky O’, kept the Latin music flowing at Becketts every Thursday night!

Resident DJ Ricky O’, kept the Latin music flowing at Becketts every Thursday night! Photo: Derry Journal

Simon McCready and Barry Duffy.

Simon McCready and Barry Duffy. Photo: Derry Journal

