On September 20, across the country, artists, musicians and creators in all genres, will showcase their work, hoping to connect with new audiences and celebrate our rich and unique cultural heritage.

Looking ahead to the event, Arts and Culture Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kerr, said: “I am delighted to see so many venues getting on board this year and providing the opportunity for artists to showcase their work in so many different creative fields. It’s a great way to engage people of all ages in new activities and inspire future generations of performers and creatives, as well as celebrating the many talented artists we are lucky to have practicing here in the North West.”