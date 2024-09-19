On September 20, across the country, artists, musicians and creators in all genres, will showcase their work, hoping to connect with new audiences and celebrate our rich and unique cultural heritage.
Looking ahead to the event, Arts and Culture Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kerr, said: “I am delighted to see so many venues getting on board this year and providing the opportunity for artists to showcase their work in so many different creative fields. It’s a great way to engage people of all ages in new activities and inspire future generations of performers and creatives, as well as celebrating the many talented artists we are lucky to have practicing here in the North West.”
1. Derry Girls Panel Discussion
Come join us for a panel discussion about the hit TV show, Derry Girls! This event will feature original Derry Girl Shauna Bray, award winning co host of the "Talking Derry Girls Podcast" Pauline Moore and Dr. John Kavanagh from the University of Ulster sharing behind-the-scenes stories and insights. Chairing the event will be award winning BBC Presenter and Producer Marie-Louise Kerr. The Tower Museum is the place to be for all Derry Girls fans this culture night! From 8pm-9pm. Free Event. Photo: Channel 4
2. Brian Hassan at the Alley
Strabane based singer/songwriter Brian Hassan has released three albums and has guested for numerous Irish acts including Paul Brady, Frances Black, and many more. He has opened for many international acts including 10cc, Dr Hook, The Beachboys and most recently Dionne Warwick. In September, Brian will be again opening for 10cc in Dublin and Cork. Brian will be performing tracks from his three albums and also new tracks recorded as a result of being a recipient of an Individual Artist and Cultural Practitioner Award 2024-2025 funded by DCSDC. You can catch Brian Hassan for free with no booking at, 6pm-8pm. Photo: none
3. Did You Make That Yourself?
An Open Evening of interest at Number 19 Craft and Design, you never know who you might meet at 'Did you make that yourself?' The Makers Co Operative Number 19 Craft and Design will bring a sampling of stories from their studios. With the lights on till 9pm, call and ask all your crafty questions, with skills from textiles to fine art, jewellery and ceramics, we have it covered. Find this event in the Derry Craft Village from 7pm-9pm. Photo: George Sweeney
4. FUSE Arts: DIY Zine Making With Nichola Irvine
Young people aged between 16 and 24, join illustrator and 2D animator, Nichola Irvine, on Friday 20 September from 7-9pm, for an evening of creative opportUNITY, activism, craic, personal and cultural exploration while exploring the process of DIY zine-making in the unique location of Atelier Hair in Ebrington Square! Photo: Culture Night
