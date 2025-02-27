9 great pictures from North West Regional College's Open Day in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:23 BST
Pictured are prospective students and staff at the North West Regional College’s Open Day at its Strand Road campus and Springtown campus.

Photos by Martin McKeown / NWRC.

Cormac McVeigh finds out about Painting and Decorating courses at NWRC Springtown from Sean Barton, lecturer.

Caitlyn and Ralph Thom pictured with Louise Nash from Admissions at Open Day at North West Regional College's Strand Road campus. (Pic Martin McKeown)

Hayden Roberts, Tristan Cleere Morn, and Gerard Faulkner from NWRC chat to Jack, Jamie and Daniel from St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy at Open Day at Springtown campus. (Pic Martin McKeown)

Tiana Hannigan with NWRC student Caolán Murphy at Open day at North West Regional College's Strand Road campus. (Pic Martin McKeown)

