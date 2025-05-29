90,000 physical attacks on healthcare staff in last ten years is 'a stain on our society' - Durkan
Mr Durkan obtained the figures through a written Assembly question and says the numbers paint a stark picture of the unacceptable risks faced by frontline staff every single day.
“That’s 25 physical attacks every single day on people who are simply trying to help,” said Mr Durkan.
“These are nurses, doctors, porters, paramedics – professionals who sit with us when we’re frightened, who patch us up when we’re in pain, and who save lives daily. We owe them more than thanks; we owe them protection.
“No one should be expected to tolerate violence in the workplace, and certainly not those who dedicate their lives to care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.