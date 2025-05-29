SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H Durkan has described the shocking revelation that there have been just under 90,000 physical attacks on healthcare staff in the last ten years as ‘a stain on our society’ and has pledged to raise the matter directly with both the Health and Justice Ministers.

Mr Durkan obtained the figures through a written Assembly question and says the numbers paint a stark picture of the unacceptable risks faced by frontline staff every single day.

“That’s 25 physical attacks every single day on people who are simply trying to help,” said Mr Durkan.

“These are nurses, doctors, porters, paramedics – professionals who sit with us when we’re frightened, who patch us up when we’re in pain, and who save lives daily. We owe them more than thanks; we owe them protection.

“No one should be expected to tolerate violence in the workplace, and certainly not those who dedicate their lives to care.

"If these attacks on staff continue at their current rate, this time next year we may have surpassed 100,000 attacks in eleven years.

"That is something we simply cannot countenance.

“In purely reacting to this, we need proper staffing levels, mental health support, and systems that take workplace violence seriously. This has gone on for far too long. Enough is enough. We all must stand up for those who stand by us in our moments of greatest need.”