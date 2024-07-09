93-space car park near Leafair Community Centre and playing fields in Derry approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a 93-space car park near Leafair Community Centre and playing fields have been approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

At a Planning Committee meeting on Monday, members also approved plans for a perimeter fence and amenity lighting at the Lenamore Road site.

Additionally, development includes a new vehicular access with automatic barrier, signage, a new ramped access, and steps to the community centre.

At Monday’s meeting, a Planning Officer said the current site was a green, grassed area with no fencing, and the need for car parking was “related to the success of the existing facilities and the requirement to provide additional parking for the community centre and associated sporting field”.

“We consulted a number of bodies in relation to the application and there have been no objections,” the Officer added. “We’ve had one letter of representation from a local resident, raising a number of issues relating to the loss of open space, the visual impact of the car park, congestion, and anti-social behaviour in relation to the proposed steps.”

“We’ve also had six letters of support from a number of local community groups including Don Bosco’s Football Club, Derry and District Youth Foyle Cup, and ASK Advice Services Skeoge.

“The main need for the proposal is to alleviate parking congestion, and currently there’s an overflow situation where the small car park isn’t dealing with the level of cars attracted to the site.

“This has presented itself in cars parking within the residential areas of Leafair Park, so this is an attempt to alleviate these issues.”

