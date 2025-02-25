Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005
Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005

95 great pictures of Derry people at parties and celebrations in February 2005

By Laura Glenn
Published 25th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 14:43 BST
February 2005 was a busy one for parties across Derry.

Many featured in the Derry Journal, as our photographer was out and about across the city.

Here are some of the photos from the big events and celebrations in Derry from 20 years ago.

Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005.

1. Twilight Zone Cross Community outing (1).JPG

Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005.

2. Treble birthday celebration at The Delacroix (10).JPG

Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005

3. Treble birthday celebration at The Delacroix (16).JPG

Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005 Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005

4. Treble birthday celebration at The Delacroix (3).JPG

Parties and celebrations across Derry in February 2005 Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 24
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice