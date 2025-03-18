97 brilliant Derry party and social photographs from March 2005
By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 12:53 BST
Peter Kay and Tony Christie were top of the pops with ‘(Is This the Way to) Amarillo’, ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’ was in the pictures, and Derry City FC commenced a season that would end in a strong title challenge versus Cork City.
It was March 2005 and folk from Derry, Donegal and Tyrone were out and about celebrating special occasions throughout the district.
Here’s a selection of photographs from the time to take you down memory lane.
