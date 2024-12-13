'A big man with a big heart': Tributes paid to Kenny McFarland
Mr McFarland died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family on December, He was 65.
A Service of Thanksgiving was subsequently held at his home in Newbuildings on Thursday, followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery.
At a special meeting of Derry City & Strabane DIstrict Council’s Health and Community Committee on Wednesday last, DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said Mr McFarland, who was formerly the Chairman of the Londonderry Band’s Forum, was “well known as being a key worker with many cultural and community groups” in the city and district.
Alderman Middleton added: “I wanted to take a moment to offer sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues who have lost their father, grandfather, friend, and esteemed community worker in the recent and untimely passing of Kenny McFarland.
“Just last night I attended an Ulster Scots event at the New Gate Arts and Cultural Centre, where it was remarked that the centre wouldn’t be there if it were not for his foundation works that he had spent many hours on, had the vision for, and really spoke for.
“We will be keeping family and friends in our prayers as they adjust to life without Kenny.”
UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said he had worked with Mr McFarland since the late 1970’s and he had “assisted many bands throughout the district”.
“He worked within the Londonderry Bands Forum, helped establish the Sollus Centre, worked with Newgate, and was a member of our own rural issues group in council,” Alderman Hussey added. “Kenny contributed tremendously to all that he was associated with.
“As well as being staunch in his own beliefs, he was fully pragmatic to move the community that he was part of and represented.
“He will be missed, particularly by his family, but he will be missed by friends and colleagues who have had long associations with him.
“He was a big man with a big heart, and he will be sorely missed.”
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter
