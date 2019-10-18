‘A Bump Along The Way’ longlisted for four BIFAs

Following its successful opening weekend across Irish and Northern Irish cinemas, the award-wining comedy drama ‘A Bump Along the Way’ has been longlist nominated for four British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs).

The BIFAs highlight the best, most innovative and creative independent filmmaking and filmmakers in the UK

Starring Bronagh Gallagher (Brassic, The Commitments) and Lola Petticrew (Come Home) the film is longlisted in the following breakthrough categories: The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) - Shelly Love; Debut Screenwriter - Tess McGowan; Breakthrough Producer - Louise Gallagher and Most Promising Newcomer - Lola Petticrew

On hearing the news, producer Louise Gallagher said: “I’m stunned and delighted that our film has resonated in the way it has with audiences and the BIFA voting jury. Producers are only as good as the team they have around them, and I was blessed with a brilliant one. Thank you BIFA for the recognition, we are overwhelmed!”

‘A Bump Along the Way’ tells the story of fun-loving, 44-year-old single mum Pamela (Gallagher) who becomes pregnant following a one night-stand, much to the shame of her buttoned-up teenage daughter Allegra (Petticrew). As Pamela deals with the prospect of becoming a mum for the second time and the growing pains of the disgruntled Allegra, the challenges they face along the way bring mother and daughter to a better understanding of themselves and each other.

Filmed entirely in Derry and led by an all-female creative team, ‘A Bump Along the Way’ is directed by Shelly Love, written by Tess McGowan, produced by Louise Gallagher and executive produced by Roma Downey. The film was funded by Northern Ireland Screen and Yellowmoon.

Winner of Best First Irish Feature at the Galway Film Fleadh, where Lola Pettigrew also took home the New Talent Award, ‘A Bump Along the Way’ had its international premiere in TIFF’s Discovery Section.

It is currently on general release via Element Distribution