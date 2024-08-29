Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique event is taking place in Inishowen this weekend, with weavers gathering from all over Ireland and further afield to attend.

The ‘Weavers Gathering at Glendowen Craft Shop: A Celebration of Weaving Tradition and Craftsmanship’ will take place on Saturday, August 31 from 2pm.

Glendowen Craft Shop, located at Meentagh Glen, Clonmany is excited to announce the Weavers Gathering, a special event that brings together the finest weavers and craft enthusiasts to celebrate the rich heritage of weaving in County Donegal and beyond.

All are welcome to attend this free event.

John Heena tying on the warp.

Some event highlights include the highly-anticipated launch of the Meentagh Glen Throws Collection by renowned Donegal weaver John Heena from Ardara.

John’s latest work is a stunning homage to the natural beauty and traditions of the Meentagh Glen, showcasing his expert craftsmanship and deep connection to the Donegal landscape.

Throughout the day, visitors will also have the unique opportunity to witness live weaving demonstrations by John Heena and guest weavers from Scotland and various parts of Ireland.

These demonstrations will offer an up-close look at the intricate techniques and skills that have been passed down through generations of weavers.

John Heena.

There will also be a talk and discussion on the History of Weaving and Woollen Industry in Donegal, with Glendowen Craft Studio honoured to welcome Maurice Hegarty from Kilcar, Co. Donegal, as their special guest.

Maurice, who has over 30 years of experience in the woollen industry, will deliver a fascinating talk on the history and evolution of weaving in Donegal.

His extensive knowledge and insights will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the region’s weaving heritage and its significance in the global market.

Local artist and weaver Claire Harkin will also showcase a stunning display of her handwoven crafts, featuring unique pieces that reflect the vibrant colours and textures of the Donegal landscape.

Glendowen Craft Shop.

Claire’s work is a beautiful blend of tradition and contemporary design, making her collection a must-see for craft lovers.

Ann Mc Gonigle, Owner of Glendowen Craft Shop said they are delighted to host the event.

"This event is a celebration of the incredible talent and dedication of our local and visiting weavers. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, learn, and appreciate the timeless art of weaving.”

In addition to the day’s activities, Glendowen Craft Shop will be open throughout the event, from 10.30 am to 5.30 offering visitors the chance to explore a wide selection of handcrafted items, including textiles, ceramics, jewellery, and more.

For more information about the Weavers Gathering , please contact Glendowen Craft Shop at [email protected] or visit their website at www.glendowen.com

And, go and join them at the Weavers Gathering for a day of inspiration, learning, and celebration of Donegal’s rich weaving heritage.

Glendowen Craft Shop is located at Meentagh Glen, Clonmany, Co. Donegal – Eircode F93KV65