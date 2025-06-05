‘A dream come true’ says proud son Colum as Paul Weller pays respects to late, great Eamon Friel

Eamon Friel’s son says a visit by Paul Weller to his father’s grave was the emotional highlight of a whirlwind couple of days for him and his mother.

The pop culture icon travelled to Derry on Tuesday to meet Colum and Eamon’s widow Caitlín.

"It was surreal waiting for him at the airport. I'm thinking here I am picking Paul Weller up.

"My mother was delighted. He was so nice, respectful in every way. He's such a nice guy. You couldn't meet better,” says Colum.

Paul Weller pictured at the graveside of Eamon Friel during his visit to the city on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Jam and Style Council legend wanted to visit Derry after recording Eamon’s song ‘El Dorado’ and making it the title track of his new album ‘Find El Dorado’.

Produced by Steve Cradock of Ocean Colour Scene, featuring guitar from Noel Gallagher of Oasis, and low whistle from Derry’s own Ciaran Carlin, Weller decided to record the song after being sent a version by his friend Mark Holden, manager of Derry band TOUTS.

On Tuesday Paul joined Caitlín and Colum for a bite to eat in Link 47 where a new canvas in memory of Eamon was unveiled.

And on Wednesday they took him on a tour of Derry visiting Top of the Hill, the Fountain and the Bogside and the Museum of Free Derry.

Paul Weller with Eamon Friel's widow Caitlín and his son Colum after stopping for a coffee at Jerusalem - Palestinian Bakery and Coffee House on Wednesday.

"He was very interested. There is a section on Palestine in the museum. We were there an hour and a half. He never blinked,” says Colum.

For Colum the highlight was Weller’s insistence on visiting his father’s final resting place as a mark of respect.

“The thing that means most to me was that he went to the grave. I'm emotional talking about it. But he wanted to do it. He kept saying to me when are we going?

"He wanted to do it and I find that so humbling. He gave us hours of his time and he didn't have to do it. It shows his class. He's a classy guy. It's been very special for my mother.

"It was a brilliant couple of days. It was a dream come true, honestly. My Da is gone now six years and it brings everything back in such a positive, unexpected way,” he says.

The new album features Paul’s version of ‘One Last Cold Kiss’ by Christy Moore who was playing at the Forum on Wednesday.

"Paul introduced me and said I was Eamon Friel's son. Christy told me my father was a fine songwriter. JJ Ó Dochartaigh from Kneecap was there as well,” Colum confides.

Mr. Weller was staying at the Ebrington Hotel during his sojourn and was taken with the city.

"He was looking out the window of the hotel and he said, 'I'm going to play there. I’m going to do it.' So it's a serious possibility.”

Next up Paul has arranged a back stage pass for the forthcoming Oasis gig at Heaton Park in Manchester where Colum will meet Noel, who played guitar on ‘El Dorado’.

Reflecting on a poignant week, he said: "I'm on a high. I couldn't even sleep I'm just so happy. It's such a nice thing.”