'A dream wish come true' – Buncrana’s Children’s Charity brings hope and joy to local families

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity (BCC) has said it was ‘honoured to bring moments of joy and hope to two extraordinary local families, helping them heal after enduring immense grief’.

Through their latest initiative, described as a “dream wish come true,” the charity has gifted two unforgettable experiences to children who have shown remarkable resilience.

Chloe and Padraig tragically lost their beloved father, Patrick, while Daniel endured the heartbreak of losing his precious sister, Eimear, after her lifelong battle with illness.

Recognizing their courage, BCC has stepped forward to grant a wish that will create cherished new memories for these families.

As part of this initiative, Chloe, Padraig, and Daniel, along with their loved ones, have been gifted an all-expenses-paid trip to attend a Liverpool FC match, complete with flights, accommodation, and match tickets.

Chairperson of Buncrana’s Children’s Charity, Adrian Mc Myler, expressed his pride in this heartwarming endeavor: “Our mission is simple – to bring light into the lives of children and families who are facing unimaginable challenges. When we heard about these families’ stories, we knew we wanted to do something truly special. It’s about giving them a moment to smile again and creating a memory they’ll treasure forever. This is what community support and kindness can achieve.”

Adrian continued: “We want everyone in Inishowen to know that Buncrana’s Children’s Charity is here to support all families, no matter the circumstances. If you know a child or family in need, we encourage you to nominate them through our website at www.buncranascc.com/nominate. Together, we can continue to make dream wishes come true.”

The families were deeply moved by the gesture. A family member shared their gratitude: “We are so emotional and thankful for this incredible gift. The past year has been so hard, and knowing that people care enough to create something so special for us means the world. Buncrana’s Children’s Charity has given us something to look forward to and a chance to make happy memories again. We will never forget this kindness.”

Catherine O Donnell, a committee member of BCC, also spoke about the importance of this initiative: “At Buncrana’s Children’s Charity, we understand how impactful a small act of kindness can be for families during tough times. This trip is about more than football; it’s about bringing joy and togetherness to families who need it most. The courage and strength these children have shown inspire us all, and we’re privileged to play a part in their journey.”

The charity, which serves families across Inishowen, continues to rely on the generosity and goodwill of the community to fulfill its mission. Their mantra, “Help Us, Help Them,” drives their work, enabling them to provide life-changing experiences like this one.

For more information about Buncrana’s Children’s Charity, or to nominate a family in need, please visit www.buncranascc.com/nominate or contact: [email protected]