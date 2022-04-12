A ‘gentleman’ and ‘great ambassador:’ Former Buncrana Mayor is laid to rest

Former Buncrana Mayor and Town Councillor Dermot McLaughlin has been remembered at his funeral as a ‘gentleman’ who was a ‘great ambassador for the town.’

Mr McLaughlin passed away on Thursday and was laid to rest on Saturday following Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana, celebrated by Father John Walsh.

Alongside his political career, Mr McLaughlin, who was 85, was also well-known across the North West and country for his dedication to and love of wildlife.

The late Dermot McLaughlin.

He was a former wildlife ranger and was instrumental in the setting up of Inch Wildlife Reserve and was a director of Fort Dunree.

The committee behind both organisations paid tribute to him following his passing, with his colleagues at Fort Dunree stating: “We will miss you not only for your great knowledge and understanding but for your delightful character and manner, we will treasure your memory in perpetuity.”

Speaking at Requiem Mass on Saturday, Fr Walsh told how Mr McLaughlin, a Fianna Fail councillor, was born on Main Street, Buncrana, the youngest child of Catherine and Joseph. He had three brothers and three sisters and is survived by his sister, Kay, along with his nieces, nephews and extended family.

He worked initially in McColgan’s Hardware Store, before becoming park ranger at Glenveagh Castle Estate and elsewhere.

“He was fascinated by wildlife and conservation, so had his green job with the Office of Public Works and as part of it, he went to schools to talk to children about ecology and wildlife.”

Mr McLaughlin’s family had a sweet shop at the Westend and Fr Walsh told how Mr McLaughlin managed to sell fishing gear in it. After going into poltics in 1968, he was Mayor of Buncrana ‘on numerous occasions’ and spent over 40 years in local politics.

“He also had a great love of history and was ‘most knowledgebale’.

“He really enjoyed quizzes, he loved travel, he relished his time on the VEC board and was an enthusiastic member of the gun club.”

Mourners heard how Mr McLaughlin also loved dogs and would ‘meet so many people’ when he was out walking them. Fr Walsh said that Mr McLaughlin had no children of his own but loved his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.

“He was a great ambassador for the town. I found him an absolute gentleman, gracious to the core. He made a big input into the creation of the Inch Wildlife Project and was part of the Dunree Development Project- himself and his brother, Danny. Dermot was also a very religious man -devout -and I can remember vividly seeing him, a little more than a month ago, at Mass here in the Oratory and talking to him as he came out of the church.

“He lived a very full life and lived that life well.”