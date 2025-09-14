'A lot' of Greencastle-docked cruise liner guests being 'bussed into Derry' says councillor

An Inishowen-based Donegal County Councillor has queried if enough is being done to promote Inishowen to tourists who are disembarking from cruise liners docked at Greencastle.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Paul Canning was speaking at Tuesday’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, at which he highlighted how many of the tourists that travel into Greencastle on cruise liners sometimes do not visit the rest of the peninsula.

"A lot of them are being bussed into Derry. Are there any plans to bring them in our direction? With the likes of Wild Ireland, when they’re travelling through the village of Muff, it is only a couple of miles down the road. If they start at Wild Ireland then we might get them further afield. Could we even start to link in with tour operators to see?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Councillor Martin Farren will tell you, a lot of those buses leave Greencastle and drive on through to Derry.

Lough Foyle.

Earlier this year, Foyle Port said the North West region was set for a “significant surge in cruise tourism” in 2025, with cruise calls increasing by 21% compared to 2019.

A total of 17 cruise calls were scheduled between May and September, including maiden visits from five vessels.

Foyle Port estimated that combined visiting passenger and crew spend would generate over £500,000 for the local economy in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the Port’s cruise team attended the world’s largest cruise trade show, Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, Florida. Since 1996, representatives from the Port have attended this annual event, promoting Foyle Port as the gateway to Derry and the wider North West region for cruise tourism.

It is understood that guests docking at Greencastle are given a choice of excursions that do include some Inishowen destinations, including Grianan of Aileach and Doagh Famine Village.

They can also choose to journey on buses that transfer them directly from Greencastle to Derry.

Meanwhile, the last cruise ship of the season, ‘World Voyager,’ was unable to dock at Greencastle on Tuesday due to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Go Visit Inishowen expressed their disappointment on social media over the development, stating they were ‘all ready this morning for the last boat of the season, but sadly the weather wouldn’t let it dock’.

They added: “There will be more next year.”