A magical day with the fairies planned at Dunmore Gardens

A stately home on the Derry-Donegal border is bringing back fairy tours in its ancient walled gardens and grounds.

The Fairy Day at Dunmore House Gardens in Carrigans is billed as a secret garden-style treat for people of all ages.

Fairy tree in Dunmore Gardens

The tours at Dunmore is an idea hatched by the Donegal wedding and events venue’s manager, Amelia McFarland.

She firmly believes that children deserve to mingle with the little folk who dwell in the woodlands and walled gardens surrounding Dunmore House, where she spent much of her childhood holidays visiting with her grandparents.

“My cousin Emily and I used to spend hours building fairy houses and bringing trinkets to the fairies at the bottom of the garden as children.

“ I thought it would be fun to recreate a day filled with fantasy and magic, and create a fun time for families,” explained Amelia.

Organisers have said that the Dunmore Gardens Fairy Day will be a family fun-filled event with magic wand making, face painting, children’s entertainment, street food and artisan stalls in country market-style.

Gates will open for the Fairy Day on Sunday, August 11 at 11.30am. Fairy Tours will begin at 12pm and take place every half hour until 6pm.

Parking costs €5 per car. Tickets for the Fairy Tour cost €10 per child or a discounted €25 for three children (adults can accompany their child for free). There is limited availability for the Fairy Tours, and people are advised book in advance. To secure your day away with the fairies at Dunmore, call the newly-dubbed ‘Fairy Godmother’ Amelia on 00353838028625 or email info@dunmoregardens.ie

All children under the age of three years receive free entry.