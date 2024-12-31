A poetic tribute to Dinny McLaughlin by Dónall MacLochlainn: 'For Dinny'

By Dónall Mac Lochlainn
Published 27th Dec 2024, 15:32 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 11:23 GMT
The late Dinny McLaughlin.
In your home – it was decades ago – you took a fiddle down

And played a waltz, magnificent.

It was but days ago, your final carry from the Church:

Harpers, fiddles, guitar et all lifted up the waltz, again:

Magnificent and wonderful!

You’ve harrowed much.

You’ve furrowed much; fertile turmoil in your soul.

Now you harvest, dance, waltz

Above, beyond the King and Queen of Bearna,

Above the hills of Inis Eoghain,

Light-hearted and assured.

A tribute to Dinny McLaughlin ‘Whiteharra’ who died on December 17.

