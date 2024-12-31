A poetic tribute to Dinny McLaughlin by Dónall MacLochlainn: 'For Dinny'
In your home – it was decades ago – you took a fiddle down
And played a waltz, magnificent.
It was but days ago, your final carry from the Church:
Harpers, fiddles, guitar et all lifted up the waltz, again:
Magnificent and wonderful!
You’ve harrowed much.
You’ve furrowed much; fertile turmoil in your soul.
Now you harvest, dance, waltz
Above, beyond the King and Queen of Bearna,
Above the hills of Inis Eoghain,
Light-hearted and assured.
A tribute to Dinny McLaughlin ‘Whiteharra’ who died on December 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.