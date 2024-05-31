'Absolutely ridiculous' 80 per cent of university places in Belfast: NI Higher Education Ombudsman to be considered

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council will consider the appointment of an independent Ombudsman for Higher Education provision.

At a reconvened Full Council Meeting, on Thursday, May 30, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed writing to the Executive, the Education Authority, and Higher Education (HE) leadership bodies for clarification on their view on the creation of an independent oversight body.

Councillor Harkin noted that, according to a recent Royal Irish Academy (RIA) report on HE provision in Derry and the North West, there is a need for “full and proper scrutiny and transparency of HE provision across the North”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He proposed council must consider the creation of an independent Ombudsman for Universities in the North, such as those that exist in the Republic of Ireland and Britain.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin.

Additionally, the council will invite the RIA and The Hume Foundation to present proposals for advancing University provision in the North West and the role of an independent oversight body.

“Everybody’s on board to expand Magee to 10,000 students,” Councillor Harkin said. “But the RIA say there’s no independent oversight body in the North and they argue this is one of the reasons 80 percent of students end up in Belfast, so we have to take that very seriously.

“The Ulster University’s Vice-Chancellor, Paul Bartholomew, said there is no direction they are forced to take from Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They make their own decisions, so an oversight body can play a role in making sure goals set out by the Government and the council would actually be followed through on.”

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said it was “absolutely ridiculous” that over 80 per cent of university places were Belfast-based.

Councillor Farrell concluded: “It was ridiculous this was allowed to happen, it’s ridiculous it has been allowed to continue, and it makes absolutely no sense.

“It makes sense for Belfast but not for anywhere else, so its important that there’s independent and impartial oversight because maybe then Derry and the north west will get its fair share.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new discussion paper from the Royal Irish Academy (RIA) has suggested a ‘federal cross-border tertiary education institution’ to boost university provision in Derry and the North West should be seriously considered.

Andrew Balfour,