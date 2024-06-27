'Absolutely shocking': Derry rep raises concerns over raw sewage pumped into River Foyle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have claimed that the River Foyle’s sewage levels are a threat to public health.

At the June Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed writing to the Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, and NI Water seeking a meeting to “provide their action plans to address the impact from Stormont’s failure to properly fund water/sewage infrastructure”.

The motion was in response to a recent Belfast Telegraph report that over 1,000,000 tonnes of untreated sewage is being dumped in to the river every year, which councillor Harkin said was “absolutely shocking”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colr. Harkin said that the scale of the issue was now becoming clear and said it was vital action was taken to address it.

The River Foyle.

“It’s unfortunate that this has been publicised on the eve of the Maritime Festival,” Councillor Harkin said. “And this is a threat to the ecosystem of the river and to the health of the residents of our district and beyond.

“We should have urgent meetings to discuss the assessment of this report, because one of the things that was lacking in previous reports was any detail about raw sewage in Derry.

“Now we’re beginning to get a glimpse of what this possibly looks like and it’s not good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said that his party was fully supportive of the motion, but said the news should not have been a surprise to councillor Harkin.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin.

“We have had the Chief Executive of NI Water in this chamber,” Councillor Jackson said. “And we raised this very issue directly with them.

“NI Water conceded that, while it wasn’t quantified at the time, there is raw sewage coming into our rivers, particularly in the city and district, at an unacceptable level.

“I could be sceptical or cynical that this alarm was being raised a week out from an election, and I can assure councillor Harkin that we addressed this with NI Water the last time they were here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I’m not mistaken, councillor Harkin was sitting exactly where he’s sitting now and didn’t speak directly to NI Water when they were here.“

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said: “Two hundred and sixty million gallons of sh*te is getting pumped into that river, strangling it and killing it, and we can try and score points but there’s no other way to put it.

“That’s the reality of what’s in that river, which should be an asset to this city, so rather than being divisive we need to pull together, stop scoring political points. and see how we can efficiently tackle this huge problem.”

Councillor Harkin argued that any previous NI Water deputations claimed sewage dumping was only in exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What’s happening here is the regular, normalised release of raw sewage into the river,” Councillor Harkin concluded. “So any form of complacency is not acceptable.

He claimed Stormont “has been completely asleep at the wheel when it comes to protecting our rivers and lakes.”

Andrew Balfour,