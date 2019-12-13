Acclaimed Derry soprano Margaret Keys to treat home town fans with Christmas concert in Waterside Theatre

The acclaimed Derry soprano Margaret Keys continues a Christmas tradition this year with a special Yuletide concert for her home town fans.

She will be joined by a host of special guests for the homecoming performance in the Waterside Theatre on Friday, December 20, in what promises to be a treat for music lovers.

Margaret famously became the first ever Irish woman to top the UK Classical charts, when her 2018 record ‘The Gift of Music’ went to number one.

She has performed extensively throughout the world and has performed with some of the world’s leading orchestras and performers.

Margaret made her debut in New York’s Carnegie Hall in December 2016 and was selected to perform for Pope Francis at a special concert during his first visit to the USA which was broadcast to an audience of 1.5million people. She was subsequently invited to perform several times on the BBC Radio 2 broadcast ‘Christmas with the Stars’ at the Royal Albert Hall and also in ‘Sunday Night at the London Palladium.’

Following these successes Margaret has performed and toured with West End star Alfie Boe, Russell Watson, Andrea Bocelli, Paul Potts. She was a special guest to the multi- platinum selling ‘The Fron Male Voice Choir’ in their recent tour to New York City.

She recently performed at the annual Royal Christmas Carol Concert at St. James’ Palace, London, and is now on tour with the Viennese Concert Orchestra.

Some tickets are still available from the Waterside Theatre website and box office (02871314000). The concert begins at 7.30 p.m.