Acclaimed film director Martin Scorsese reveals he has been watching 'Derry Girls'

Film Director Martin Scorsese, widely acclaimed as one of the greatest of all time, has revealed he has been watching ‘Derry Girls.’

By Laura Glenn
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 10:33am

During a discussion with The Economic Club of Chicago, Scorsese, whose films include Goodfellas and Taxi Driver , was asked about what he is currently watching.

He replied: “I watched the other night, Derry Girls.”

The audience broke into applause and Scorsese quipped: “Those nuns!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: Martin Scorsese speaks during Olivia Harrison and Martin Scorsese in Conversation: Came The Lightening: Twenty Poems For George at The 92nd Street Y, New York on November 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

In response to the comments, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee tweeted: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.”

Siobhan Sweeney, who played Sister Michael in the show also tweeted: ‘ Good morning, I’m ded.’

The third and final season of ‘Derry Girls’ aired earlier this year and was a huge hit with audiences and critics.

The show has boosted tourism in the city with Derry Girls themed tours and menus developed and the iconic Derry GIrls mural by UV Arts at Badgers in the city centre.

