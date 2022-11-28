Acclaimed film director Martin Scorsese reveals he has been watching 'Derry Girls'

During a discussion with The Economic Club of Chicago, Scorsese, whose films include Goodfellas and Taxi Driver , was asked about what he is currently watching.

He replied: “I watched the other night, Derry Girls.”

The audience broke into applause and Scorsese quipped: “Those nuns!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: Martin Scorsese speaks during Olivia Harrison and Martin Scorsese in Conversation: Came The Lightening: Twenty Poems For George at The 92nd Street Y, New York on November 20, 2022 in New York City.

In response to the comments, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee tweeted: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.”

Siobhan Sweeney, who played Sister Michael in the show also tweeted: ‘ Good morning, I’m ded.’

The third and final season of ‘Derry Girls’ aired earlier this year and was a huge hit with audiences and critics.