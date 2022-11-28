Acclaimed film director Martin Scorsese reveals he has been watching 'Derry Girls'
Film Director Martin Scorsese, widely acclaimed as one of the greatest of all time, has revealed he has been watching ‘Derry Girls.’
During a discussion with The Economic Club of Chicago, Scorsese, whose films include Goodfellas and Taxi Driver , was asked about what he is currently watching.
He replied: “I watched the other night, Derry Girls.”
The audience broke into applause and Scorsese quipped: “Those nuns!”
In response to the comments, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee tweeted: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.”
Siobhan Sweeney, who played Sister Michael in the show also tweeted: ‘ Good morning, I’m ded.’
The third and final season of ‘Derry Girls’ aired earlier this year and was a huge hit with audiences and critics.
The show has boosted tourism in the city with Derry Girls themed tours and menus developed and the iconic Derry GIrls mural by UV Arts at Badgers in the city centre.