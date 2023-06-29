Acorn Farm project's Gatelodge to begin construction in August in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council have appointed Willie Doherty Construction to build the new structure at the entrance of the main avenue to St Columb’s Park House, with work anticipated to begin in August of this year.

This is the first element of the wider £6.2 million Acorn Farm capital build project that is set to transform the former Ministry of Defence (MOD) site into a unique growing space within the city and district. The Gatelodge is being funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, welcomed the latest progress in the project.

Building work is expected to begin on the new Acorn Farm Gatelodge by the end of August

She said: “I am delighted that the first element of the Acorn Farm project has now reached the key stage where physical infrastructure will start to appear on the site.

“The Gatelodge development is a significant element of the wider Acorn Farm project and will act as a key point of entry to the project from St Columb’s Park. The building will act as a new Park Ranger base for the Waterside and will house welfare facilities for the adjoining Acorn Farm.”

Karen Philips, Director of Environment and Regeneration at Derry City and Strabane District Council, explained more about the wider project.

“Acorn Farm will facilitate the development of new food growing technologies and deliver a capital project that will be an exemplar as a climate smart net zero/nearly zero carbon project,” she said.

The Acorn Farm project.

“It will incorporate the use of circular economy principles, sustainable energy and energy / resource efficient technologies.

“Council has developed a Climate Change Adaptation Plan (2020) and a Climate Change Emergency Pledge (2020) outlining our climate action commitments, including a shift to net zero greenhouse gas emissions and climate resilience across the City and District by 2045.