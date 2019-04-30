Afke picked for Winning Streak months after fire devastated family business

Donegal and Inishowen’s lucky Winning Streak is set to continue as yet another local woman will appear on the TV game show.

Afke Barr from Buncrana will feature on the May 11 episode as the show takes a break for the Bank Holiday.

And the entire North West will be cheering her on, as her appearance on the show is much welcomed news after a tough few months for her family.

Afke is the wife of John Barr, who runs John Barr Fashions in Buncrana. The shop sustained extensive damage in a fire earlier this year. The family re-located the shop to another premises on the Main Street a few weeks ago.

Afke told the Journal yesterday how she has already been inundated with cards, phone calls and good wishes since the news of her appearance was confirmed on the show on Saturday night.

She added how she is “so excited” to be taking part.

Afke also told how she wasn’t watching the show when her name was called out and had to be convinced of it when she found out.

“John and I were out delivering embroidery stuff and were in the car when the show was on. My neighbour rang me to tell me my name had been picked out and her son had to come on the phone to convince me. My phone just hasn’t stopped since. I’ve had so many cards already and people ringing to wish me well. This will really lift us up after all that has happened.”

Afke is permitted to bring 19 guests with her to the show recording and is currently working out who will attend. Her extended family of siblings, nephews and nieces will actually all be gathered in Holland that weekend as a big family get-together is planned. Afke and her family were due to go there as well, but can’t now attend due to the show. However, everyone in Holland will be showing their support by watching the show online and are all delighted for her.

The show’s team has already been in touch and Afke told how they have really put her at ease about her appearance on Saturday, May 11.