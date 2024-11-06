Aged 18-30? USIT offering Irish people opportunity to work in America over Summer 2025

USIT, Ireland’s leading work abroad and travel experts, has announced the launch of its popular Camp USA Package for Summer 2025.

Summer camps across the USA are already recruiting counsellors, and those interested are encouraged to secure their placement at one of USIT’s next virtual hiring fairs on November 7 or 15 to ensure their summer job.

Described as one of Ireland’s most affordable options, USIT’s €449 programme package offers a guaranteed payment of $2,250 at the end of the summer — an increase from last year and the highest available to Irish participants. The programme covers everything from placement, food, and accommodation to three months of medical insurance, DS 2019 work papers (allowing 30 days of travel after camp), J1 visa application, and full pre-departure support from the USIT team.

Some of the key benefits of USIT Camp USA 2025 package are: €449 programme cost with a guaranteed $2,250 payment at summer’s end, 8 to 10-week placements running from early June to late August, Food, accommodation, and three months of medical insurance included, DS 2019 work papers, J1 visa assistance, and 30 days of travel time after camp, Full support from USIT, including US Embassy preparation and pre-departure orientation.

USIT have said that the programme is ideal for first and second-year college students and that Camp USA hopes to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work abroad in a safe and friendly environment.

Participants must be 18 by June 1, 2025 and up to the age of 30 to be eligible to apply offering flexibility to suit various schedules.

“Whether you're looking to build lifelong friendships, explore the US, or boost your CV, this experience is perfect for anyone ready for a summer of adventure,” said a USIT spokesperson.

Niall Callaghan, Camp USA Programme Coordinator at USIT, who has been a camp counsellor six times himself, says: “Camp USA is more than just a summer job – it’s a transformative experience. Year after year, we see students return with new skills, lifelong friendships, and unforgettable memories. With demand higher than ever, we encourage students to apply early and secure their spot for a summer of adventure, growth, and opportunity.”

USIT said that its comprehensive support ensures that participants can enjoy their summer adventure, while all logistics are handled by the expert team. “From the application process to the final day of camp, USIT will be there every step of the way.”

Registrations for Camp USA 2025 are now open! With placements filling fast, we encourage interested applicants to apply before Christmas to guarantee their ideal camp placement.

To learn more, register for upcoming virtual Q&A sessions and explore full package details at https://www.usit.ie/experiences/summer-camps/camp-usa/.