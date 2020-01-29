Air pollution monitor in Rosemount is the only one in the North that moved

A pollution monitor in Rosemount is the only one in the North known by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to have been moved over the past five years.

The station was shifted to facilitate the redevelopment of Brooke Park.

Environment minister Edwin Poots said: “A monitoring station within the Derry City & Strabane District Council area was moved in March 2016 from Brooke Park to Rosemount. Relocation was required as a result of a wider development scheme for the Victorian park at Brooke Park by the Council. The new location at Rosemount is approximately 260 metres north of the original location.”

The station monitors toxins caused by traffic and the burning of home heating oil. The British Heart Foundation has warned that heart attack and stroke deaths related to air pollution could exceed 160,000 by 2030. Air pollution presents a ‘major public health emergency’ and World Health Organization guidelines on particulate matter should be adopted into UK law, and met by 2030, it says.