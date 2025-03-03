Alan Fitzpatrick is set to bring the rave to Derry’s St Columb’s Hall

Derry events organisers, Project X, have announced that international techno DJ Alan Fitzpatrick will be headlining in St Columb’s Hall over St Patrick's Day weekend.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of rave night, owner of Project X, Conor Lynch said: “So we are excited to announce that Alan Fitzpatrick will be playing in St. Columb’s Hall on Saturday, March 15. This historic venue has hosted talent from around the world and is making its long awaited return in the dance industry this St. Patrick's weekend.”

Looking forward to the night, Conor said: “Alan Fitzpatrick is a hard hitting DJ and always has been. Techno has always been a massive part of Derry’s music culture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor describes him as someone who produces hard techno, with hard hitting drums, catchy riffs and versatile vocals.

Alan Fitzpatrick Techno DJ Set From Terminal V Festival.

"This sort of Berlin industrial techno has always been around and will always be around. It was a pioneer sub genre of dance music, coming from European countries and it will always be part of Derry’s culture.

"Alan has been a big inspiration of mine for years, I saw him at the We Are Together Festival. It's really an honour to play in the same line up as him and to be able to bring him to my own event,” said Conor.

Originally, the techno DJ was to perform in Storas Burnfoot, with an 800-capacity warehouse, where Project X held its first event, although following a number of reschedules the act is now confirmed for St. Columb’s Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post Project X stated: “After six long years Alan Fitzpatrick makes his long awaited return to Derry. We were deeply saddened to have to postpone this show back in December and wanted to make sure the postponed date was appropriate.”

Project X is aiming to bring the techno DJ back to the north west since his last performance in 2019, when Alan Fitzpatrick headlined ‘We Are Together Festival’ in Ebrington Square.

Supporting Fitzpatrick are Project X members, Subtrax, Cian McFeely.

Previously, Project X called the event a milestone for the event organiser.

Tickets for the event can be found here: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derry/St-Columbs-Hall-Derry/PROJECT-X-Presents-Alan-Fitzpatrick-Subtrax--more/40527683/