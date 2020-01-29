Alastair Stewart tweet: ITV news presenter forced to step down after social media 'error of judgement'

ITN news presenter, Alastair Stewart, is to step down after his use of social media was deemed to be an "error of judgement".

Mr. Stewart was the longest serving male news presenter in the United Kingdom.

Alastair Stewart.

"It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it's been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years," he said.

Michael Jermey, director of news and current affairs at ITV wished Mr. Stewart well.

"Alastair has been a long-standing, familiar figure to viewers of ITV News, both reporting and presenting with distinction.

"We wish him the very best for the future."

Mr. Stewart is believed to have deleted his Twitter account before the announcement of his departure was made.

The exact details of what happened have yet to be confirmed.