Alastair Stewart tweet: Julia Nightingale pays tribute to ITV news presenter forced to step down after social media 'error of judgement'

ITN news presenter, Alastair Stewart, is to step down after his use of social media was deemed to be an "error of judgement".

Mr. Stewart was the longest serving male news presenter in the United Kingdom.

ITN news presenter, Alastair Stewart.

"It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it's been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years," he said.

Michael Jermey, director of news and current affairs at ITV wished Mr. Stewart well.

"Alastair has been a long-standing, familiar figure to viewers of ITV News, both reporting and presenting with distinction.

"We wish him the very best for the future."

Mr. Stewart's Twitter account has been deactivated.

"Very sad about the departure of #AlastairStewart," said Mr. Stewart's ITN colleague Mary Nightingale.

"He was a good friend and mentor to me when I started at Carlton TV, and we worked together for more than 27 years.

"I will miss him," she added.