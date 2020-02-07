All Derry & Strabane cemeteries and parks to shut as precaution during Storm Ciara

Derry and Strabane Council has confirmed that all public parks and play parks as well as cemeteries will be closed to the public from 6pm tomorrow evening, Saturday 08 February and all day Sunday 09 February as a precautionary measure in anticipation of Storm Ciara.

Council cemeteries will only open to facilitate funerals during this period.

The parks and play areas will also remain closed for a period on Monday also pending a health and safety inspection.

The Council has reiterated the message to the public to stay safe by taking the necessary precautions to secure their properties and users of Council facilities are urged to err on the side of caution and take note of the weather advisory information.

Members of the public who avail of a Monday refuse collection service are reminded to leave bins at safe collection points and where possible to leave out as close to collection time rather than the night before.

Council officials will be monitoring the situation with their multi-agency partners throughout the duration of the alert assessing the situation. Council is also engaging with community organisations in relation to initiating their community resilience plans where necessary.

Members of the public seeking updated information and emergency contact details are urged to use the NI Direct website www.nidirectni.gov.uk.

Road users are being advised to regularly check the Traffic Watch NI in relation to road closures and not to make any unnecessary journeys. - www.trafficwatchni.com

Any changes to services will be posted on the Council’s website, Facebook and Twitter platforms.