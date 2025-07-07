All Emergency General Surgery services for the Western Trust’s area to be delivered in Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) is proposing that all Emergency General Surgery services for the Trust’s area are delivered from the Altnagelvin Hospital site on a permanent basis supported by Ambulatory and Elective General Surgery on both the South West Acute Hospital and Altnagelvin Hospital sites.

The proposal to consult on this was approved at a meeting of the Western Trust’s Trust Board on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and the consultation will be formally launched on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, for a period of 14 weeks. It will close on October 14, 2025, and the outcome of the consultation will be considered at a Trust Board meeting thereafter.

The Western Health Trust stated that due to difficulties in recruiting and retaining consultant general surgeons, which led to the inability to maintain a 24/7 consultant rota, a temporary measure was implemented on December 19, 2022. These measures consolidated Emergency General Surgery at Altnagelvin Hospital to ensure the safety of the service for all patients, the Trust said. At the same time, ambulatory surgical services were established at both the South West Acute and Altnagelvin Hospital sites.

Speaking at the Trust Board meeting, the Chief Executive, Neil Guckian said: “Since the temporary suspension of Emergency General Surgery at the South West Acute Hospital, patient pathways put in place have been working effectively and there has been no evidence of any patient safety concern.

Chief Executive, Neil Guckian.

“The Trust has carefully monitored all aspects of the temporary change throughout the past 31 months and independent data indicates that patients who require Emergency General Surgery that come to Altnagelvin for their treatment, have better clinical outcomes.”

Mr Guckian continued: “The publication of the Review of General Surgery – Standards and a Way Forward (June 2022) set the regional standards to ensure the best clinical outcomes for patients who need Emergency General Surgery. It is not possible to meet these important safety standards in SWAH. Our Surgical team advises that delivering all inpatient Emergency General Surgery from the Altnagelvin site, 24 hours a day, seven days a week is the only way we can safely meet these regional standards.”

Mark Gillespie, Director of Surgery, Paediatrics and Women’s Health said: “It is important that I say to the public that the provision of acute services at the South West Acute Hospital is a top priority for the Trust, and it will remain an acute hospital site with 24/7 Type 1 Emergency Department services, full resuscitation facilities, ICU and is part of the major trauma network.

“The Trust supported by the Department of Health remains committed to the long-term development and vision for SWAH, which has been evident in the success of the Regional Elective Overnight Stay Centre. SWAH is delivering its full commissioned elective capacity and we want to expand that.”

Altnagelvin hospital.

Mr Gillespie concluded: “I know there is a tremendous depth of feeling on this locally and I would encourage everyone to respond to our consultation document.”

The Public Consultation is open to October 14, 2025.

In addition to responding to the consultation document, the Trust will be holding two face-to-face public consultation sessions. The sessions will take place on: July 15 at Killyhelvin Hotel, Enniskillen from 7pm-9pm, and July 17 at Waterfoot Hotel, Derry from 7pm-9pm.