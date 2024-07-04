All smiles as Russell Crowe calls into Derry’s Paul’s Butchers for a steak sandwich
The Hollywood A-lister was in the North West for the launch of the ‘Brand Home’ of The Muff Liquor Company on Tuesday.
Feeling peckish after engagements he popped into Paul’s Butchers on the Culmore Road for a steak sandwich.
The acclaimed actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius in Ridley Scott’s 2000 picture Gladiator.
But the film star is also a keen farmer and was clearly appreciative of the fine produce available from the popular Derry butchery when he called in this week.
"When Russell was in town he had to swing by Paul’s for a Steak Ciabatta meal deal as ‘that’s where everyone told him to go for a good bite on the go’,” said the local business.
Jarlath Malone, of Malone & Co. Chauffeur services, who dropped him down, reported: “When a ‘Gladiator’ tells you he's hungry there's only one place I would take him. He said his ciabatta was muchius lovelius and next time he's in Derry he'll call again for another one.”
Crowe is famous for his film roles in Romper Stomper, LA Confidential, The Insider, A Beautiful Mind, American Gangster, Body of Lies, Les Miserables and The Pope’s Exorcist. He recently starred as former Fox News executive Roger Ailes in the TV series The Loudest Voice.
He was in the North West this week alongside fellow celebrity investors in Laura Bonner’s The Muff Liquor Company, Ronan Keating and Ryan Tubridy.
