Altnagelvin Hospital Choir’s £3k donation

The Altnagelvin Hospital Choir, which is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary, has donated £3,000 to Air Ambulance NI.

The money represents the proceeds of the choir season 2018-2019 and is the biggest single donation the choir has made to a charity in its 25 year history. During that time, Altnagelvin Hospital Choir has donated over £30,000 to more than 20 different charities and good causes locally

The Choir is made up of workers in the caring professions including senior, world renowned doctors and medical professionals as well as administrators and like-minded people from outside the medical sphere. It varies in number each season from 40 to 60 members as medical staff and students come.

The Choir gives two annual concerts in major venues in the city, as well as an annual Carol Service around the churches of the city.

For many Choir members, their most significant contribution to the musical life of Derry comes during the memorial service for those whose loved ones have died in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital during the year. This was held in early November.

The Choir also take the opportunity close to Christmas to sing around the wards. The members progress through the hospital singing Christmas carols to those who will spend the festive season in hospital. Their last stop is the maternity unit, where they sing ‘Away in a Manger’ to newborn babies.

The Choir is a holder of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and is a registered Charity with the Charity Commission NI.