Altnagelvin’s housekeeping ‘healthcare heroes’ donate PJs to A&E and food to Foyle Foodbank
Some patients who unfortunately end up in Altnagelvin A&E will have the benefit of new pyjamas donated to the emergency department by the Derry hospital’s housekeeping team.
The Support Services team have also made a very generous donation to the Foyle Foodbank.
The Western Trust paid tribute to the healthcare heroe.
"They kindly donated food boxes to the Foyle Food Bank and provided PJs to our A&E Department to help patients who come into hospital unexpectedly. A heartfelt thanks for your act of kindness!” the Trust said.
