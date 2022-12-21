Angela Hughes, Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioner in the NICU said: .

“As we go towards the busy Christmas and New Year period our stock of bedding items are very low and we are looking for any budding seamstresses/dress makers in the local community to make cot sheets, bonding squares (10cm x 10cm); giraffe covers and cosies using cotton or polycotton and kindly donate them to the unit.

"The padded cosies are used when we place babies in developmental nests to support their position and simulate the shape of their mummie’s womb.

Altnagelvin Hospital NICU is urgently appealing for the public’s help to make bedding items which is essential in helping premature and vulnerable babies who are being cared for in the neonatal unit.

The incubator covers are used to provide a dark environment in the incubator, to promote rest.

Angela said they are very grateful for the public’s kindness and generosity.

“We are very grateful for the kindness and generosity of the general public in helping our most vulnerable babies and their parents. It is very much appreciated. I would encourage everyone to help in any way they can. Thank you.”

Donations can be left at NICU, which is on the first floor of the South Wing. For pattern details etc, please contact [email protected]

