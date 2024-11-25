Amazing Derry Samaritans volunteers will be on call for emotional support over Christmas

This winter, Samaritans in Derry and the North are shining a light on the dedication of its volunteers, who selflessly give up their time to support those in crisis.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the weather turns colder and the nights grow longer, many individuals across Northern Ireland face isolation and emotional distress. During this challenging period, Samaritans volunteers work to provide a crucial lifeline to those who need it most.

Derry volunteers aim to work tirelessly to answer calls, provide emotional support, and offer a compassionate ear to anyone in need, even during Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the increased demand for services during the winter months, these volunteers play a vital role in ensuring that no one feels alone.

Derry Samaritans.

Rosemary O'Doherty, Branch Director at Samaritans of Derry said: "Our volunteers are truly the heart of Samaritans, and their commitment, especially during the winter months, is nothing short of inspiring. The winter period can bring added challenges for many, and our volunteers are there to listen, to offer support, and to help people through their darkest moments. We are incredibly grateful for their selflessness, and we couldn’t do this work without them."

This winter, Samaritans volunteers will take calls from people experiencing a range of emotional struggles, including loneliness, anxiety, and mental health challenges. For many, having someone to talk to can make a world of difference.

One of the volunteers, Victoria, shared her story: “Over the years, I’ve worked on Christmas Day a few times and always tried to make myself available for shifts during this time. While Christmas is seen as a season of joy, for many, it’s a deeply challenging time. People often feel they need to put on a brave face when they’re struggling underneath. I find it humbling to offer a listening ear on a day when some feel their loneliest. It’s truly rewarding to know you’re making a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Samaritans spokesperson said: “The work of Samaritans volunteers during the winter is essential, providing round-the-clock support to anyone who needs it. Whether it's a phone call, an email, or a letter, Samaritans is there to offer confidential, non-judgmental support to anyone in distress.”

If you want to find out more about becoming a volunteer with the Samaritans, follow this link: www.samaritans.org/derry

The Samaritans phone number is 02871 265511 or Freephone 116123.