‘Amazing’ £267.12 donation to Foyle Hospice made possible by scrap metal cleared from Derry police stations

Scrap metal salvaged from the Strand Road and Waterside police stations has been converted into cash and handed over to the much-loved Foyle Hospice charity.

Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt confirmed a donation of £267.12 was made possible from money raised from the scrap value of metal items cleared at various times from the stations.

This included items that had been subject to destruction orders following court proceedings, as well as items in a poor state of repair PSNI no longer had a use for locally.

"Foyle Hospice is such an integral part of the community, providing exceptional care and support to so many people who are going through a really tough time in their lives," said Chief Inspector Watt.

Amy Healy, Foyle Hospice Fundraising, and Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt.

"The invaluable work of Foyle Hospice makes such a difference to patients and their families, providing vital services. It's an honour to be able to make this donation, which we hope helps in some small way to support Foyle Hospice."

Foyle Hospice Director of Income Generation and Communications, Sheila Duffy said: "Foyle Hospice is here 24 hours a day, seven days a week and every penny that comes in the door is used to help our patients and our families go through some really tough times.

"Every time someone comes in with something like £267, it's amazing.

"It is from the community and it is for the community and will be used here, locally for our patients and our families. It's like an anchor in the storm. People come here and they can feel the relief of knowing they'll be taken care of and their wishes will be met."

Sheila added: "I think it's really important to note that specialist palliative care is something that doesn't come to all people naturally and our people who are here, they love to be working here and they have years of experience and it's really a home away from home for patients and their families.

"All donations are really welcome here. It all adds up and, because we are a small community, it brings us together because we are helping each other."