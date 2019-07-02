Amazon criticised for selling Soldier F items

Online retailer Amazon has come under fire for selling merchandise in support of a former British soldier facing murder charges over the killing of two people in Derry on Bloody Sunday.

‘Soldier F’ is expected to appear in court in August charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on January 30, 1972, when British soldiers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators, killing 13 people.

The ex-Para will also be charged with the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell.

John Kelly, whose brother was among those gunned down in the Bogside on Bloody Sunday, says he came across the items - which include T-shirts and sweatshirts emblazoned with the slogan, “I Stand with Soldier F’ - while shopping online.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw what was for sale on Amazon’s website,” he said. “It’s disgusting and deeply offensive.

“I’m horrified that Amazon is selling items that support someone who is due to appear in court very soon charged with murder.

“Do these people not stop to think for a moment the hurt and anger this will cause among the families of those who lost loved ones on Bloody Sunday?

“They should remove these offending items as a matter of urgency. Surely Amazon - and any other companies selling such material - has a responsibility to its customers not to be seen promoting or profiting from something that we consider to be highly offensive?”

When contacted, an Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.