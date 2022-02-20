Amber warnings for wind, flooding for Derry & Donegal as Storm Franklin hits

Surface water has been reported on roads across the region and earlier this morning some roads were deemed treacherous, with more rain and potentially sleet or snow on the way tonight.

The PSNI said: “Several roads are blocked this morning due to overnight rainfall. Plumbridge Road, Lower Strabane Road (Castlederg) and Victoria Road among several others are treacherous so please take extra care and only take essential journeys if possible.”

Meanwhile a yellow warning is in force for wind gusts today and an amber warnings for even stronger winds tomorrow (Monday) for Derry, Donegal, Strabane and the wider north west and north coast region. Most other areas of Ireland and Britain are under a less serious yellow warning meaning the winds are expected to be strongest in our area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several roads are already flooded with more serious high winds and further flooding to come. (Image: PSNI)

The Met Office weather advice for Derry tonight and Monday states: “Very windy with gales or severe gales, gusts of 70mph or more around the north coast and 50 to 60mph inland. Showers or longer outbreaks of rain, wintry at first. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

“A spell of very strong winds associated with Storm Franklin will bring disruption to parts of Northern Ireland early on Monday.

“What to expect: Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life; Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, along with trees/branches being brought down; Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected; Some roads and bridges likely to close; There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage; Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”